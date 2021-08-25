Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,973 shares during the period. Royce Micro-Cap Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.87% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 68,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,604. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

