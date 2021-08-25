RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading Up 9% Over Last Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $96.63 million and approximately $435,596.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $49,072.61 or 1.01189920 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001904 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,969 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.