RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.91 ($63.43).

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

