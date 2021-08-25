Rublix Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,830.00 (RBLX)

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Rublix has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $275,376.34 and approximately $2,830.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rublix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00122713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.15 or 0.00155443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,653.10 or 0.99902412 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.78 or 0.01014223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.21 or 0.06585399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rublix Coin Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io . The official website for Rublix is rublix.io

Rublix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using U.S. dollars.

