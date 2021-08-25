Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 152,064 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,437,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,064 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Citigroup worth $313,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 21.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.66. 799,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,008,650. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.54. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

