Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,388,489 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,355 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Comcast worth $192,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $477,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 32.5% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.56. 297,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,844,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $273.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $60.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

