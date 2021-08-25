Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,956 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of International Business Machines worth $133,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.38. 52,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.