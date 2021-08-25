Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 54,989 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,880,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $292,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 175,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,373,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 92,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.29. 734,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,415,386. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

