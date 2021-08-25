Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,780 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of D.R. Horton worth $132,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $103,825,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after acquiring an additional 882,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 456,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 448,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.19.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

