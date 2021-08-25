Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $133.37 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of AbbVie worth $133,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after buying an additional 4,517,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in AbbVie by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after buying an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1,868.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,441,000 after buying an additional 2,152,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.85. The company had a trading volume of 302,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.12. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $120.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

