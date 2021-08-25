Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $194.16 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Medtronic worth $194,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.33. The stock had a trading volume of 226,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,197. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $134.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $180.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

