Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $368.16 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,617,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 689,305 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $368,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.82. 647,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,286,870. The company has a market capitalization of $453.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $152.80 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.30.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.