Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $408.83 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 193,914 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Visa worth $408,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. United Bank raised its stake in Visa by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 103.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 131.2% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.91. The company had a trading volume of 292,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,074. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.65. The firm has a market cap of $453.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

