Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Alphabet worth $953,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $12.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,860.12. 22,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,656.93. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,860.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.