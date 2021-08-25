Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,940 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Cigna worth $204,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.55. The company had a trading volume of 42,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,834. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

