Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 46,433 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,433 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Zoetis worth $132,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,379. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $204.39. 24,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,768. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.50. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $208.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

