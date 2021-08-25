Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Intuit worth $170,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $556.00. 75,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,890. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $555.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.30. The company has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.17.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

