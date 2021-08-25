Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,977 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Humana worth $131,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $438.09. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

