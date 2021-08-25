Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,617 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,825 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,617 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Adobe worth $354,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 208.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after acquiring an additional 422,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.34 on Wednesday, hitting $652.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $609.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $660.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.