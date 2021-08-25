RxSight (RXST) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ: RXST) in the last few weeks:

8/24/2021 – RxSight is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – RxSight is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – RxSight is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – RxSight is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – RxSight is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. RxSight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

