Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Ryan Specialty Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RYAN stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

