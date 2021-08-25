Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.67 Million

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $2,291.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,901.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.67 or 0.06562843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $638.22 or 0.01332364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.38 or 0.00364045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00130435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.41 or 0.00639679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.24 or 0.00336613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.32 or 0.00322161 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,075,739 coins and its circulating supply is 31,958,427 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

