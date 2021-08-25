Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGSVF. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Shares of SGSVF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 123,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,011. Sabina Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.