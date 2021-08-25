Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SBRA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,652. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -178.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.88.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

