Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $215.50

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 215.50 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 217 ($2.84), with a volume of 10626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218 ($2.85).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sabre Insurance Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Agricole cut their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 245.63. The company has a market capitalization of £542.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,572.25). Insiders have purchased 10,181 shares of company stock worth $2,385,062 over the last 90 days.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

