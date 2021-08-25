SAFE2 (SAFE2) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,498.00

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on exchanges. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00121253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00155415 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,459.10 or 0.99807460 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.16 or 0.01013997 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.04 or 0.06532063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

