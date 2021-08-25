SafeCapital Achieves Market Cap of $90,088.71 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $90,088.71 and $365.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019809 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001421 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000783 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

