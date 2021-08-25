SafeInsure (SINS) Market Cap Reaches $354,456.09

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. SafeInsure has a market cap of $354,456.09 and $227.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020433 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001594 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,332,669 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

