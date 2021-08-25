Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Gap Down to $254.14

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $254.14, but opened at $241.60. Saia shares last traded at $241.16, with a volume of 6,854 shares.

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

