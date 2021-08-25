Sakura Bloom (SKB) Price Hits $0.0011

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $76,171.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.20 or 0.00859755 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.