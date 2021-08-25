salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.31.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 613,481 shares of company stock valued at $150,399,892. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.87. 214,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,919. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $241.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

