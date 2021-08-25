salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.78-6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.360-$4.380 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.31.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,699,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.84. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Insiders have sold 617,781 shares of company stock valued at $151,521,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

