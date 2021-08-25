salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $260.85. 8,699,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.31.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,781 shares of company stock worth $151,521,160. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

