salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.36-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.2-26.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.02 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.360-$4.380 EPS.

CRM traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,699,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The stock has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.31.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $5,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,781 shares of company stock valued at $151,521,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

