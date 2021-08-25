Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.14.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 98,655.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $192.58 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $112.73 and a 1-year high of $197.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

