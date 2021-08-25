Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $125,000. 53.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.71. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. Analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.