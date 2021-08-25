Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.31% of Sanmina worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sanmina by 811.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 926,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,338,000 after buying an additional 824,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,059,000 after buying an additional 461,184 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 5.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,213,000 after buying an additional 256,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 217.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 218,322 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter worth approximately $7,368,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.19. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SANM shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

