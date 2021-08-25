Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) PT Lowered to $41.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $41.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $1,427,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 52.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $558,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

