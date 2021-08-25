Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $783.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $783.00 and last traded at $783.00, with a volume of 70 shares. The stock had previously closed at $729.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SARTF. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.83 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

