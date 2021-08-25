Savant Capital LLC Acquires 3,971 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,313 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $79.79 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

