Savant Capital LLC Acquires 602 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Target by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $250.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

