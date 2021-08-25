Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,477,000 after buying an additional 77,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $212.59 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.80 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

