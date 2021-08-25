Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $2,511,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

NYSE IBM opened at $139.84 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.23. The company has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

