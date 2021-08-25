Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

