Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 52.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.