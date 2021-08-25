SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.69% of SB Financial Group worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 27.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG).

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.