ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ScanSource traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 1519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get ScanSource alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $9,091,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 14.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after purchasing an additional 241,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $914.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.