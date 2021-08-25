Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Insider David Schwartz Purchases 5,000 Shares

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) insider David Schwartz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$21.50 ($15.36) per share, with a total value of A$107,490.00 ($76,778.57).

David Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, David Schwartz bought 4,500 shares of Schaffer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$21.50 ($15.36) per share, with a total value of A$96,741.00 ($69,100.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Schaffer’s previous Final dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. Schaffer’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Schaffer

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial company, manufactures and sells automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company's Automotive Leather segment manufactures and supplies leather to automotive manufacturers in the automotive industry.

