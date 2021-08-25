Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Boosted by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.55.

