Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BFT Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.67. 1,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,664. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $155.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

